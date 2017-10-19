‘Voice’ Winner Makes Special Flower Delivery to Cancer Patient

The latest winner of The Voice, Chris Blue, helped deliver flowers to patients at a Chicago hospital earlier this month, joining other volunteers giving out bouquets at hospitals as part of a thoughtful initiative.

Blue made the bouquet himself and handed the arrangements out at Chicago’s Advocate Lutheran General Hospital on Oct. 11.

He linked up with a team of volunteers from the non-profit Random Acts of Flowers, which recycles flowers from weddings and other occasions for hospital patents.

The flowers that Blue worked with came courtesy of Jennifer and Ned Turney, who donated all the flowers from their recent wedding.

“These aren’t flowers that I would be able to use or hang onto, so if they could continue to spread the joy that I had this past weekend at my wedding, that would be the right thing to do,” she told Inside Edition.

Blue helped Random Acts of Flowers make their 250,000th delivery of bouquets since the nonprofit began 10 years ago.

