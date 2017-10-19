Warm temps extending “near peak” leaf conditions

COLUMBUS (WCHM) – If you have been busy and not been able to get out to the state parks this fall to see the color changes, you are in luck! Warmer than normal temperatures for the 2nd half of September and the first 2/3rds of October has allowed for the colors to slow.

As we head into the late part of October, most of the state SHOULD be at peak, but it is not:

Normally, the northern part of the state should be past peak at this point, with the central part of the state at peak everywhere, and most spots in the south should be getting to peak right about the next 5-10 days.

Below is the graphic I show each week this is what is normal for this time of the year.

There are about a handful of spots that are now at peak in the state, but that is waaaay less than there should be!

If you get a chance to go out this weekend, please do, and enjoy the beauty of Ohio. I do expect with a series of stronger cold blasts coming in early next week. We will start to see the changes accelerating mid-late next week, and the window of peak leaf changes might be shorter as typical colder November temperatures are right around the corner.

For now, enjoy the colors, as they will peak in most spots in the next 10 days.

Peak colors are being reported at Findley State Park now to the north.

Indian Lake State Park is also reporting peak colors, with all other parks extending the “near peak” period.

Sycamore State Park to the west has been slightly ahead of the rest when it comes to color changes this year.

Tar Hollow State Park has also been right on track for changes this year. Others should follow within the next week.

It is typical in the south not to see colors at peak until about this time of year or slightly later, so these ‘near peak’ conditions see right on track.

Remember, there are still so many great spots in Ohio, so plan a trip very soon to one of your parks!

If you are out and about and snap a great photo of the colors, I would LOVE LOVE LOVE to see them. I would also love to share them too! Use our Storm Team 4 Weather app to share, send me a message on social media (tag me @davidnbc4 on twitter/facebook/instagram) or email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave