Woman, 21, Charged in Death of Mom of 6 Killed in Accident After Visiting Newborn Twins in NICU

A 21-year-old has been arrested in the death of the California mother of six, whose car was hit head-on as she was returning home after visiting her premature twin babies at a hospital earlier this month.

Alexia Cina is charged on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI causing injury, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Cina was reportedly traveling southbound when her car crossed over the center divider and collided with 37-year-old Katie Evans’ vehicle on the night of Oct. 6. Evans, who was just a mile from home, died at the scene.

Police said toxicology tests showed Cina had a blood alcohol level of .21, nearly three times the legal limit, at the time of the crash.

Police said they found alcohol in Cina’s vehicle after the crash. She was taken to the hospital following the crash, but officers said they were waiting for the toxicology results before making an arrest.

Evans was on her way home from visiting her then 8-week-old twin girls in the hospital when the crash occurred.

Katie couldn’t go a day without visiting her brand-new twin girls in the hospital,” her family wrote on their YouCaring fundraising page that was established after her death.

Evans’ family has raised more than $300,000 of their $500,000 goal on the site.