Would-Be Bomb-Sniffing Dog With No Interest in Sniffing Bombs Let Go From CIA Program

Every dog has its day – but that day came early for Lulu the would-be bomb-sniffing pup as she was forced into early retirement from a program she apparently had no interest in.

Lulu, an adorable black Labrador with a nose better suited to sniffing out treats than explosives, was let go from a CIA training program after refusing to work, the agency said.

“Lulu was no longer interested in searching for explosives,” the CIA said in a statement. “Even when they could motivate her with food and play to search, she was clearly not enjoying herself any longer.”

Though a lack of motivation isn’t uncommon, a dog’s drive to work again usually returns after a day or two, the CIA said.

“Sometimes, even when a pup tests well and they successfully learn how to detect explosive odors, they make it clear that being an explosive detection K-9 is not the life for them,” the agency wrote.

The young pup was part of the fall 2017 “puppy class” and was being trained for the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia.

But since Lulu was relieved of her duties, the dog’s handler has now given her a new home.

“She now enjoys her days playing with his kids, sniffing out rabbits and squirrels in the backyard, and eating meals and snacks out of a dog dish,” the CIA wrote. “We’ll miss Lulu, but this was the right decision for her.”