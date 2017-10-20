California deputy stages fake DUI traffic stop to propose to girlfriend

By Published: Updated:

PALMDALE, CA (WCMH) — Deputy Kevin Bowes arranged to propose to his girlfriend with his fellow deputies by his side.

She was pulled over for what appeared to be a sobriety test. Deputies asked her to look to the sky, tap her nose, and eventually turn around. When she did that, her deputy boyfriend was already down on one knee.

She then ran over to give him a hug.

“Is that a yes,” he’s heard asking her, to which she then responds with a nod.

The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station shared the good news to Facebook.

Congratulations to future Mrs. Deputy Bowes
She thought she was a suspect DUI driver but it was a traffic stop that changed her life. Watch as Deputy Bowes proposes to his future wife. We are so happy for you brother, and thank you for allowing us to be part of this wonderful moment. Welcome to the Tan & Green family, and may you have a wonderful life together. #LASD#AV411 #SheSaidYes

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s