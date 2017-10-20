COLUMBUS (WCMH) – After four and half years on the force, Clancy, a Columbus Police horse is retiring.

Columbus City Council voted this week to sell him to his officer partner, Jim Gravett, for $1.

At just 13 years old, Clancy is a rather young horse to already be retiring from the CPD Mounted Unit.

“I’m sad to see him go because he is such a good horse,” said Ofc. Gravett.

Although officers typically ride all the horses, he said Clancy was always his go-to horse.

“When it came to crowds they never bothered him. So, it’s always nice to have that horse that you know you can sit there and take and know he was going to get the job done with minimal work from us,” said Ofc. Gravett.

The pair have been partners for about 3 and a half years. Officer Gravett said they have many memorable moments together, including serving at the RNC in Cleveland last year.

“When you’re with the same horse all the time you build that bond,” he said.

But, pain in Clancy’s legs and back is why he has to retire.

“The constant pounding on the pavement just wasn’t very good for him. 90-95% of our work we are on pavement,” he said. “He’s not enjoying himself and we don’t want to put the horse through pain.”

While they’re sad to see him leave the Mounted Unit, Ofc. Gravett is glad he’ll still get to spend time with his favorite horse.

“He can enjoy the rest of his life out there, eating grass all the time and just relaxing,” he said.