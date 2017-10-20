Delaware Co. prosecutor says she will run for Tiberi’s seat

By Published:
FILE-Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O'Brien speaks with NBC4's Rob Sneed (WCMH photo).

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien says she will run for Pat Tiberi’s soon-to-be-vacant House seat.

O’Brien said she was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I was talking to a couple people and mulling it over. The idea had been planted a couple years ago,” she told NBC4.

“I have lots of homework to do,” O’Brien added.

Her focus will be on the “law and order aspect” and military and national defense, as her stepson serves in the military.

She is “running from cover,” meaning if she loses she will retain her position as prosecutor until the 2020 election.

“I love being a prosecutor, I don’t want to leave the job,” she told NBC4.

A formal release announcing her candidacy is expected to be release this weekend or early next week.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s