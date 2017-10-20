Delaware Co. prosecutor says she will run for Tiberi’s seat

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien says she will run for Pat Tiberi’s soon-to-be-vacant House seat.

O’Brien said she was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I was talking to a couple people and mulling it over. The idea had been planted a couple years ago,” she told NBC4.

“I have lots of homework to do,” O’Brien added.

Her focus will be on the “law and order aspect” and military and national defense, as her stepson serves in the military.

She is “running from cover,” meaning if she loses she will retain her position as prosecutor until the 2020 election.

“I love being a prosecutor, I don’t want to leave the job,” she told NBC4.

A formal release announcing her candidacy is expected to be release this weekend or early next week.