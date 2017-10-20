Family mourns 17-year-old Chillicothe boy; cause of death remains a mystery

CHILLICOTHE (WCMH) – A Chillicothe family and a community are mourning the death of a 17-year-old boy. How he died is still a mystery, and a toxicology report is still pending. The teen’s body was found Wednesday in an alley. An autopsy found there were no injuries that contributed to his death.

Jason Bartley’s family says his death has been hard to process.

“He had this cheesy, goofy laugh that went along that went along with his big ole smile,” says Brittany Jenkins, as she remembers her cousin family called ‘Boog’.

“He was smart, bright and had a future and it is gone now and we don’t know what to do about it,” said Bartley’s cousin, Kemberly Moore.

His family says he was a multi-talented athlete. Bartley loved to play baseball, football and go fishing.

“He’s still big, he’s a star in all of our eyes. We know what he could have been,” said Moore.

His family says even though he was always smiling, Bartley did become rebellious in his teenage years, getting in and out of trouble, but they say his mistakes did not define him.

“He was caught up in some things, but he wanted to change and he wanted to be better and he was on his way to doing that. It didn’t get that far,” said Jenkins.

“He will never get that chance because it was taken from him and we will never get to see our little cousin actually succeed in life and see what he could have become,” said Bartley’s cousin, Tiffany Stoneburner.

Bartley would have turned 18 in December.

Bartley’s family is asking if anyone in the community knows about the teen’s death to contact the Chillicothe Police Department.