Football Friday Nite: Week 9 scores

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Friday night, our Football Friday Nite tailgate pulled into Marion Franklin, where the Red Devils took on the Scots of Walnut Ridge.

Be sure to check back throughout the night for scores from your favorite teams!

PREP FOOTBALL

Akr. Hoban 42, NDCL 0

Akr. Manchester 57, Loudonville 14

Alliance 34, Minerva 7

Arlington 40, Vanlue 7

Ashland Crestview 49, Greenwich S. Cent. 14

Ashland Mapleton 56, New London 0

Attica Seneca E. 46, Bucyrus 7

Atwater Waterloo 42, Sebring McKinley 8

Avon 35, Amherst Steele 7

Batavia Clermont NE 35, Lees Creek E. Clinton 13

Bay Village Bay 28, Richfield Revere 17

Bellbrook 35, Monroe 0

Bellefontaine 41, Lewistown Indian Lake 0

Bellville Clear Fork 20, Marion Pleasant 17, OT

Belmont Union Local 38, Bellaire 14

Berea-Midpark 63, N. Olmsted 7

Berlin Center Western Reserve 13, McDonald 8

Blanchester 44, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Bucyrus Wynford 34, Upper Sandusky 0

Byesville Meadowbrook 54, Louisville Aquinas 7

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34, Warsaw River View 14

Can. Glenoak 45, Uniontown Lake 13

Canfield 31, Warren Howland 10

Celina 63, Van Wert 21

Chillicothe Unioto 35, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Cin. Taft 40, Zanesville 14

Cin. West Clermont 21, Cin. Turpin 0

Cin. Winton Woods 42, Cols. DeSales 7

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44, New Richmond 14

Clayton Northmont 35, Springboro 10

Cle. Benedictine 49, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7

Cle. Collinwood 30, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. Hay 43, Cle. JFK 7

Cle. John Marshall 29, Cle. Whitney Young 18

Cols. Grandview Hts. 28, Circleville Logan Elm 0

Cortland Lakeview 38, Warren Champion 0

Creston Norwayne 40, Rittman 7

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 34, Wooster Triway 3

Dalton 20, Jeromesville Hillsdale 13

Danville 56, Mt. Gilead 14

Defiance Tinora 34, Antwerp 0

Delaware Buckeye Valley 21, Richwood N. Union 7

Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6

Dublin Coffman 49, Galloway Westland 0

Dublin Jerome 28, Cols. Watterson 27

Dublin Scioto 20, Thomas Worthington 7

Eastlake N. 28, Madison 7

Elyria Cath. 41, Parma Normandy 8

Fairview 15, Columbia Station Columbia 14

Galion Northmor 49, Centerburg 0

Germantown Valley View 49, Brookville 28

Girard 55, Leavittsburg LaBrae 21

Goshen 41, Batavia 0

Grafton Midview 51, Lakewood 10

Hamilton Ross 33, Logan 21

Hanoverton United 42, Toronto 12

Harrison 37, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6

Hilliard Darby 35, Delaware Hayes 0

Jackson 49, Greenfield McClain 0

Johnstown-Monroe 47, Pataskala Licking Hts. 28

Kings Mills Kings 27, Loveland 7

Lebanon 41, Riverside Stebbins 0

Lewis Center Olentangy 48, Westerville N. 14

Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Troy Christian 15

Lima Shawnee 56, Lima Bath 8

London 38, Cols. Bexley 0

Lorain Clearview 28, Rocky River Lutheran W. 7

Manchester 21, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14

Martins Ferry 41, Lisbon Beaver 0

Mason 15, Fairfield 0

McDermott Scioto NW 41, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Mechanicsburg 42, Spring. NE 14

Medina Buckeye 37, LaGrange Keystone 2

Middletown Madison Senior 62, Waynesville 14

Millbury Lake 49, Elmore Woodmore 7

Mogadore 49, Youngs. Valley Christian 13

N. Baltimore 54, Arcadia 14

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 61, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

New Albany 55, Cols. Franklin Hts. 36

New Philadelphia 41, Cambridge 7

Niles McKinley 21, Jefferson Area 7

Norwalk St. Paul 44, Collins Western Reserve 12

Olmsted Falls 21, Avon Lake 20, OT

Peninsula Woodridge 42, Norton 7

Perry 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 7

Philo 52, McConnelsville Morgan 0

Pickerington Cent. 41, Reynoldsburg 7

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Spring. Shawnee 21

Portsmouth W. 64, Cin. Shroder 14

Rootstown 34, Garrettsville Garfield 14

Sandusky Perkins 23, Tiffin Columbian 21

Shelby 59, Oak Harbor 10

Sidney Lehman 49, Lima Perry 13

Spencerville 60, Paulding 24

Spring. Kenton Ridge 34, New Carlisle Tecumseh 21

St. Marys Memorial 50, Defiance 0

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Cuyahoga Falls 6

Strongsville 56, Elyria 14

Struthers 35, Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Sullivan Black River 27, Oberlin Firelands 25

Sunbury Big Walnut 14, Groveport-Madison 13

Swanton 56, Delta 0

Sycamore Mohawk 32, Carey 0

Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Findlay 0

Tontogany Otsego 35, Bloomdale Elmwood 3

Troy 42, Greenville 0

Van Buren 34, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 19

W. Jefferson 38, W. Liberty-Salem 13

W. Unity Hilltop 72, Lakeside Danbury 6

Wapakoneta 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 10

Wauseon 48, Hamler Patrick Henry 14

Waverly 49, Minford 7

Wheelersburg 38, Lucasville Valley 7

Whitehall-Yearling 32, Cols. Ready 2

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Napoleon 7

Zanesville Maysville 32, Coshocton 6