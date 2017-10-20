Football Friday Nite: Week 9 scores

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Friday night, our Football Friday Nite tailgate pulled into Marion Franklin, where the Red Devils took on the Scots of Walnut Ridge.
Be sure to check back throughout the night for scores from your favorite teams!
PREP FOOTBALL
Akr. Hoban 42, NDCL 0
Akr. Manchester 57, Loudonville 14
Alliance 34, Minerva 7
Arlington 40, Vanlue 7
Ashland Crestview 49, Greenwich S. Cent. 14
Ashland Mapleton 56, New London 0
Attica Seneca E. 46, Bucyrus 7
Atwater Waterloo 42, Sebring McKinley 8
Avon 35, Amherst Steele 7
Batavia Clermont NE 35, Lees Creek E. Clinton 13
Bay Village Bay 28, Richfield Revere 17
Bellbrook 35, Monroe 0
Bellefontaine 41, Lewistown Indian Lake 0
Bellville Clear Fork 20, Marion Pleasant 17, OT
Belmont Union Local 38, Bellaire 14
Berea-Midpark 63, N. Olmsted 7
Berlin Center Western Reserve 13, McDonald 8
Blanchester 44, Fayetteville-Perry 6
Bucyrus Wynford 34, Upper Sandusky 0
Byesville Meadowbrook 54, Louisville Aquinas 7
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34, Warsaw River View 14
Can. Glenoak 45, Uniontown Lake 13
Canfield 31, Warren Howland 10
Celina 63, Van Wert 21
Chillicothe Unioto 35, Chillicothe Huntington 6
Cin. Taft 40, Zanesville 14
Cin. West Clermont 21, Cin. Turpin 0
Cin. Winton Woods 42, Cols. DeSales 7
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44, New Richmond 14
Clayton Northmont 35, Springboro 10
Cle. Benedictine 49, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7
Cle. Collinwood 30, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Cle. Hay 43, Cle. JFK 7
Cle. John Marshall 29, Cle. Whitney Young 18
Cols. Grandview Hts. 28, Circleville Logan Elm 0
Cortland Lakeview 38, Warren Champion 0
Creston Norwayne 40, Rittman 7
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 34, Wooster Triway 3
Dalton 20, Jeromesville Hillsdale 13
Danville 56, Mt. Gilead 14
Defiance Tinora 34, Antwerp 0
Delaware Buckeye Valley 21, Richwood N. Union 7
Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6
Dublin Coffman 49, Galloway Westland 0
Dublin Jerome 28, Cols. Watterson 27
Dublin Scioto 20, Thomas Worthington 7
Eastlake N. 28, Madison 7
Elyria Cath. 41, Parma Normandy 8
Fairview 15, Columbia Station Columbia 14
Galion Northmor 49, Centerburg 0
Germantown Valley View 49, Brookville 28
Girard 55, Leavittsburg LaBrae 21
Goshen 41, Batavia 0
Grafton Midview 51, Lakewood 10
Hamilton Ross 33, Logan 21
Hanoverton United 42, Toronto 12
Harrison 37, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6
Hilliard Darby 35, Delaware Hayes 0
Jackson 49, Greenfield McClain 0
Johnstown-Monroe 47, Pataskala Licking Hts. 28
Kings Mills Kings 27, Loveland 7
Lebanon 41, Riverside Stebbins 0
Lewis Center Olentangy 48, Westerville N. 14
Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Troy Christian 15
Lima Shawnee 56, Lima Bath 8
London 38, Cols. Bexley 0
Lorain Clearview 28, Rocky River Lutheran W. 7
Manchester 21, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14
Martins Ferry 41, Lisbon Beaver 0
Mason 15, Fairfield 0
McDermott Scioto NW 41, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Mechanicsburg 42, Spring. NE 14
Medina Buckeye 37, LaGrange Keystone 2
Middletown Madison Senior 62, Waynesville 14
Millbury Lake 49, Elmore Woodmore 7
Mogadore 49, Youngs. Valley Christian 13
N. Baltimore 54, Arcadia 14
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 61, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
New Albany 55, Cols. Franklin Hts. 36
New Philadelphia 41, Cambridge 7
Niles McKinley 21, Jefferson Area 7
Norwalk St. Paul 44, Collins Western Reserve 12
Olmsted Falls 21, Avon Lake 20, OT
Peninsula Woodridge 42, Norton 7
Perry 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 7
Philo 52, McConnelsville Morgan 0
Pickerington Cent. 41, Reynoldsburg 7
Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Spring. Shawnee 21
Portsmouth W. 64, Cin. Shroder 14
Rootstown 34, Garrettsville Garfield 14
Sandusky Perkins 23, Tiffin Columbian 21
Shelby 59, Oak Harbor 10
Sidney Lehman 49, Lima Perry 13
Spencerville 60, Paulding 24
Spring. Kenton Ridge 34, New Carlisle Tecumseh 21
St. Marys Memorial 50, Defiance 0
Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Cuyahoga Falls 6
Strongsville 56, Elyria 14
Struthers 35, Ashtabula Edgewood 0
Sullivan Black River 27, Oberlin Firelands 25
Sunbury Big Walnut 14, Groveport-Madison 13
Swanton 56, Delta 0
Sycamore Mohawk 32, Carey 0
Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Findlay 0
Tontogany Otsego 35, Bloomdale Elmwood 3
Troy 42, Greenville 0
Van Buren 34, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 19
W. Jefferson 38, W. Liberty-Salem 13
W. Unity Hilltop 72, Lakeside Danbury 6
Wapakoneta 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 10
Wauseon 48, Hamler Patrick Henry 14
Waverly 49, Minford 7
Wheelersburg 38, Lucasville Valley 7
Whitehall-Yearling 32, Cols. Ready 2
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Napoleon 7
Zanesville Maysville 32, Coshocton 6