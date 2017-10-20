Two injured after car crashes into pond in Hilliard

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Hilliard Police say two people were injured after a vehicle went off of I-270 and crashed into a retention pond on Friday.

The crash happened near Cemetery Road.

The car was almost fully submerged. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and another with a minor injury.

The crash is believed to have been caused by a medical emergency.

