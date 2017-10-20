VIDEO: Gold Star Widow shares her conversation with Pres. Trump

OKALOOSA CO., FL (AP) — It was less than 24 hours after Natasha De Alencar had seen her husband’s body returned from Afghanistan to Dover Air Force Base that she got a call from Trump offering his condolences. She doesn’t remember how long they spoke. It was a bit of a blur.

“He asked about my kids. He asked about their school and sports. I felt a tad bit better.”

De Alencar released the tape of her conversation with the president this week.

Her husband, Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar, 37, a Special Forces soldier, was shot and killed in April in Afghanistan in an operation against Islamic State militants. His death was the first U.S. combat death in Afghanistan in 2017.

“It made me feel good, knowing what my husband had done for his country,” that Trump took the time to call, she said. “My husband was awesome. My world sucks without him.”

“Any chance I get to speak about that man, I take it.” She lives in Okaloosa County, Florida.