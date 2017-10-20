VIRAL VIDEO: Woman throws apple at boyfriend during marriage proposal

CHESTERLAND, OH (WIVB) — A woman who thought her boyfriend was simply pulling a prank realized his marriage proposal was legitimate…after throwing an apple at his head.

On Sunday, Miranda Mccallion went to Patterson Fruit Farms with her family in northeast Ohio. They were celebrating her birthday.

As they were walking, her boyfriend got down on one knee and pulled out a ring. It seems Miranda did not believe him at first though, as she proceeded to chuck an apple at his head.

Realizing his proposal was real though, she joyfully embraced him.

The couple, who has been together for seven years, plans to get married sometime next year.

Watch the proposal, courtesy of Miranda, above.