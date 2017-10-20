Woman arrested for selling drugs at day care in Guernsey County

CAMBRIDGE, OH (WCMH) — A day care provider has been arrested on charges she sold drugs out of the facility.

Rose Wright, 54, was arrested Friday according to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office. Wright was the operator of the day car, on Woodlawn Avenue in Cambridge.

The sheriff’s office says Wright trafficked illegal narcotics during regular business hours while children were in her care. Investigators were able to execute the warrant when no children were present.

She faces two charges of aggravated drug trafficking.