CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Circleville Pumpkin Show opened up on Wednesday and concluded on Saturday, Oct. 21. NBC4’s Elyse Chengery was there for it and even spoke with the award-winning pumpkin owner – that winning pumpkin weighs in at a pretty 1,701 pounds!

Hundreds of thousands of people come out here to Circleville to get a good look at all of the giant pumpkins and get a bite at one of the town’s most-talked about bakeries.

Tracy Roan says she’s been coming to Lindsey’s Bakery for decades to get her favorite fall treat.

“Pumpkin donuts! They’re delicious, I’m getting four dozen, taking them back to work. I bring them back every year and people love them. I mean it is tradition, it’s Circleville pumpkin donuts, pumpkin pie.”

A 6-foot wide pumpkin pie is on display inside Lindsey’s Bakery.

Jerry Eckart says it takes quite some work to make.

“It takes 6 hours to bake, 6 hours to cool, weighs probably 300 some pounds. They want to come in and see the big pie! And then they have to have a donut and if they get one then they end up coming back for a dozen.”

People travel from all over the United States and all over the world to make it out to see Circleville’s Pumpkin Show – as placemarkers with individuals’ hometowns line up a map on display.

The Kazmierczak family drove from New York to not miss this tradition. Laure Blazey,

“We are from upstate New York,” explains Laure Blazey, “I grew up here, haven’t been here in a long time – my daughters wanted to bring their boyfriends to see the Circleville pumpkin show because this is such a tradition. We were in line yesterday to get donuts and it was down the street. We normally take 7-8 dozen back to New York to share with all of our friends because this is just such an amazing family event here.”

Her daughter adds, “You can’t get them anywhere, they are the best donuts ever!”

The winner with the biggest pumpkin at the show is Cecil Weston, who says the pumpkin was pollinated on June 19 and harvested just days ago, on Oct. 17.

“This is actually the 72nd pumpkin size-wise that was grown this year in the world,” he says. “Seeing these things grow is the most incredible thing you’ll ever see grow in your life. You can physically see it change hour by hour. This is the biggest attraction at the pumpkin show, so bringing people to the city of Circleville is part of the community and we want as growers our club wants to make the best display we can for the pumpkin show.”

This is the 11th year for the Circleville Pumpkin Show.

