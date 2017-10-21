Columbus police searching for endangered runaway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a high-risk endangered runaway, last seen in the Linden area.

Columbus Police say Xavier I. Rodriguez, 11, was last seen at Linden Library on Friday and lives near Loretta and Cleveland Avenues in north Columbus.

Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 4-feet tall and weighs around 65 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray t-shirt, blue jeans and gray Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.