COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Ohio State University football player and Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Smith approached a DUI checkpoint operated by the Franklin County DUI Task Force at approximately 9pm Friday night. Officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from Smith’s vehicle and diverted him to the inspection area.

During the inspection, officers discovered marijuana paraphernalia in Smith’s vehicle. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marc Gofstein said Smith refused all field sobriety tests.

Smith’s driving privileges were suspended and his car was impounded. Smith has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and OVI. He was issued a court summons, but was not arrested.

Smith was previously arrested by Westerville Police for OVI in 2016. He failed the field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol level of .143. During the arrest, police also found a marijuana cigar in the car. Smith pleaded guilty to the charge, according to court records.

Smith was a quarterback for Ohio State from 2002 to 2006 and became the school’s seventh Heisman trophy winner after the 2006 season.Smith went on to play for the Baltimore Ravens, the San Francisco 49ers, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Montreal Alouettes.