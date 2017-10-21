Giant Eagle recalls breaded shrimp for undeclared egg allergen

PITTSBURGH (WCMH) — Giant Eagle is voluntarily recalling prepared breaded shrimp due to an undeclared egg allergen.

The shrimp product was sold in the prepared food section of Giant Eagle stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Maryland through Oct. 19. Approximately 600 packages were sold.

Anyone with an egg allergy should not consume these products.

Customers with an egg allergy who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund. Customers with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.