Orionid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Typically considered one of the top 3 of our meteor events during the year. The meteor shower comes from the debris left behind from Halley’s Comet and is typical in this time of the year.

Right now, we have a few things working for us overnight for a good show.

Mainly clear skies overnight tonight

Relatively dry air in place, meaning a darker, clearer looking sky

A very small sliver of the moon that will have set way before the peak tonight, meaning an even darker sky.

Where to look?

Up, directly overhead should give you the best view of the show tonight.

Look for the constellation “Orion” and look above it, about 20-30 degrees

The meteors will be fast and leave dim trails in the sky

When to look?

Orion will rise in the sky after about 11pm tonight, and it will start to be more visible then

The peak will be after 2am on Sunday morning, until it starts to get light out in the morning

Suggestions for better viewing…



Make sure you get away from city lights, and into rural areas for best viewing away from light pollution

Make sure to get out to the viewing spot early, and turn your phone and other lights off

Again, do not look at your phone/phone screen once you sit/lay in your spot

Let your eyes adjust to the darkness outside, this can take 10-15 mins or more for your eyes to get fully calibrated to the darkness. This will help your eyes spot more and more of the meteors. Looking at light sources will reset your eyes, and less sensitive to the meteors dim light streaks.

If you are not a star/constellation expert and need help spotting Orion:

You can download a helper app to track the stars. A good free one is Sky Map (it used to be a google app).

Besides a blanket to lay on tonight, you might want a jacket as temperatures will fall into the 50’s overnight. Otherwise, have fun and enjoy!

If you have any questions about the stars, climate or anything else weather related, email me dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave