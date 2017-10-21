Police searching for man who went missing during drive

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who went missing during a drive back to the capital city on Saturday.

Columbus police said Gary Settelmeyer was last seen in Oregon, Ohio, at about 3:15pm. He was driving his 2015 red Hyundai Sonata, Ohio license plate GNJ6640, on his way back to his Columbus home.

Police say Settelmeyer is diagnosed with dementia and has other medical issues.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-7738