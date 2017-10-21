Pres. Trump to allow release of JFK assassination files

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Donald Trump says he will allow the release of classified documents on President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

President Trump made the announcement on Twitter Saturday morning, saying “Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.”

The National Archives now has until Thursday, Oct. 26 to release the files.

In 1992, Congress mandated that all of the assassination documents would be released within 25 years unless the president believed doing so would harm intelligence, law enforcement, military operations or foreign relations.

The documents include more than 3,000 that have never been seen by the public and more than 30,000 that have previously been released with redactions.

The chairman of the independent agency that made many assassination records public, and decided how long others would remain secret, says it’s unlikely the documents will contain any big revelations about JFK’s killing, according to the Associated Press.

He did say there could be information in some of the files that wasn’t seen as important two decades ago.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly made the unfounded claim that Sen. Ted Cruz’s father was associated with Kennedy’s killer, Lee Harvey Oswald.

President Kennedy was shot and killed in his motorcade in Dallas, Texas on Nov. 22, 1963. Although there have been numerous conspiracy theories about his assassination, the Warren Commission determined Oswald acted alone.