Selena Quintanilla to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Published:
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 30: A view of Madame Tussauds Hollywood's unveiling of GRAMMY award winner and cultural icon Selena Quintanilla immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds on August 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood)

LOS ANGELES (KRQE) – Selena Quintanilla is getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Nov. 3, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ceremony will honor the Mexican-American singer who found success with Spanish and English language songs. Many also consider her to be the “Queen of Tejano Music.”

Selena was shot by a former employee in 1995 and was 23 years old when she died.

Recently, Google honored Selena with her own doodle, which commemorated “Selena,” her first official debut album that was released on Oct. 17, 1989.

She also has an exclusive content collection in Google’s online Arts & Culture Exhibit.

Fans who are not able to attend the November 3 event can watch the ceremony online.

