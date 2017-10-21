Three arrested for driving under the influence at Franklin Co. checkpoints

By Published:
(AP Photo)

PERRY TWP., OH  (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Franklin County DUI Task Force.

The task force conducted two sobriety checkpoints in Perry Township Friday night in the areas of Sawmill Road, just north of Interstate 270, and Riverside Drive, just north of Bethel Road.

A total of 1,061 vehicles were in the checkpoint zone, with 423 total vehicles checked. Officers diverted 17 vehicles and arrested three drivers on DUI charges. The task force also issued 12 citations, including four for driver license violations, one for vehicle registration violations, and one for child restraint violations.

Three misdemeanor arrests were made and five vehicles were impounded.

