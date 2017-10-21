U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kemrick Garcia-Drakes

Garcia-Drakes is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for burglary.

Garcia-Drakes is described as a black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Darrick Mason

Mason is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for pretrial release violation.

Mason is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Emmitt Reed

Reed is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for rape.

Reed is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

William Terry

Terry is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in drugs.

Terry is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest