Black and Gold backers rally to ‘Save the Crew’ at City Hall

By and Published:
FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Columbus Crew fans cheer before a U.S. Open Cup soccer match against FC Cincinnati, in Cincinnati. The owner of the Crew SC says the team will move to Austin, Texas, unless a new stadium is built in Columbus. Precourt Sports Ventures, owner of the Major League Soccer club since 2013, said it "is exploring strategic options to ensure the long-term viability of the club." (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Fans of the Columbus Crew are gathering at City Hall on Sunday for a “Save the Crew” rally, after owner Anthony Precourt announced his intentions to move Major League Soccer’s first club to Texas.

The rally is scheduled from noon-3pm.

https://twitter.com/HSHCrew/status/922127734503034881/photo/1?

Precourt, whose Precourt Sports Ventures has owned the Major League Soccer club since 2013, said Tuesday the team is no longer sustainable and will make the move unless a new, privately-financed stadium is built in downtown Columbus.

Precourt says the team needs more fan and financial support to compete in the growing league, and a move to a stadium in an urban center is the only way to accomplish that goal.

He says the team will stay in Columbus for 2018, but its future beyond that is unknown.
Precourt tweeted Thursday that he takes “full responsibility” for the situation.

