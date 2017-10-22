Chocolate lab Brownie looking for loving home after rough start to life

NEW ALBANY  (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by a RESCUEDOhio foster home in New Albany to meet Brownie, a sweet chocolate lab looking or her forever home.

Brownie was in really bad shape when she was rescued, suffering from malnutrition and covered in dirt.

Brownie endured horrible neglect that the beginning of her life. When she was rescued, she was rail-thin and covered in soil. She was so malnourished, she had damage to her tongue. The extent of the tissue damage caused her to lose a lot of function in her tongue.

Now that she has access to proper nutrition, Brownie is regaining her strength and the ability to use her tongue. Her transformation has been remarkable. She has a heart of gold and absolutely loves to play. After such a rough start to her life, she just wants a loving family who will cuddle and play with her.

To learn more about how to adopt Brownie, visit www.rescuedohio.org or check out their Facebook page. For more information about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page or follow Max’s adventures on Instagram.

