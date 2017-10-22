ESPN College Gameday coming back to Columbus for OSU-Penn State

Head Coach Urban Meyer enters the field with the 2017 Ohio State Buckeyes (NBC4)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — ESPN’s College Gameday is coming back into Columbus before Ohio State University’s much-touted tilt with Penn State.

This is the second time this year the pregame show has been in Buckeyes territory.

OSU and Penn State play at 3:30pm Saturday, Oct. 28.

The pre-game show highlights a different matchup each week, and is known for its prediction segment at the end of each broadcast. Lee Corso dons the headgear of whatever team he picks to win, a tradition that dates back to when he picked Ohio State over Penn State in 1996.

