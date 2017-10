UNION TWP., OH (WCMH) — One person died after a crash in Madison County Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol-West Jefferson post.

Cameron Shoemaker, 21, of Grove City was driving a blue 2009 Honda Civic on State Route 665 west of Wilson Road around 12:14pm. According to the Patrol, Shoemaker lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and hit a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, the Patrol says.