Northeast Ohio police officer killed while responding to report of possible suicide

GIRARD, OH (WKBN/WCMH) — A northeast Ohio police officer was shot and killed while on duty late Saturday night.

NBC4’s sister station WKBN reports Girard Police Officer Justin Leo, 31, was shot in the chest as he was responding to a report of a possible suicide just after 10pm. Another officer who responded with Leo shot and killed the suspect.

Leo was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for emergency surgery, but succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Leo was a five-year veteran of the Girard Police Department. The suspect and the second officer have not been identified at this time.