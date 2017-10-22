Single-vehicle accident closes I-670 west

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A single-vehicle car accident has closed all lanes of Interstate 670 west near Interstate 71.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the accident happened Saturday morning on I-670 west at the 4th Street ramp. One person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of I-670 west are closed between 4th Street and I-71. Police do not know when the lanes will reopen.

