Substitute teacher fired after duct taping students’ mouths shut

By Published: Updated:

KILLEEN, TX (WCMH) — A substitute teacher in Texas is out of a job after duct-taping her students’ mouths shut.

According to KXXV, administrators at Killeen Independent School District sad a substitute teacher at Maxdale Elementary school put duct tape over the mouths of 10 of her 17 fifth-grade student, and instructed three more to tape their own mouths shut when she thought they were being too loud.

Fifth grader Andy Hernandez said he and three students at his table were the only ones spared.

“The thing is, our table wasn’t talking so we didn’t get our mouths duct taped,” he said.

The students who received the controversial punishment were sent to the nurse’s office.

“Later their mouths were hurting, so they all had to go to the clinic to get ice packs,” Hernandez said.

Killeen ISD released a statement addressing the incident.

The substitute teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and barred from the campus as a result of this outrageous and unconscionable behavior. The school leadership notified Child Protective Services of the event, and we will work closely in support of any additional investigation by law enforcement as needed.”

The parents of the children punished received a personal phone call from the school’s principal.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s