Substitute teacher fired after duct taping students’ mouths shut

KILLEEN, TX (WCMH) — A substitute teacher in Texas is out of a job after duct-taping her students’ mouths shut.

According to KXXV, administrators at Killeen Independent School District sad a substitute teacher at Maxdale Elementary school put duct tape over the mouths of 10 of her 17 fifth-grade student, and instructed three more to tape their own mouths shut when she thought they were being too loud.

Fifth grader Andy Hernandez said he and three students at his table were the only ones spared.

“The thing is, our table wasn’t talking so we didn’t get our mouths duct taped,” he said.

The students who received the controversial punishment were sent to the nurse’s office.

“Later their mouths were hurting, so they all had to go to the clinic to get ice packs,” Hernandez said.

Killeen ISD released a statement addressing the incident.

The substitute teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and barred from the campus as a result of this outrageous and unconscionable behavior. The school leadership notified Child Protective Services of the event, and we will work closely in support of any additional investigation by law enforcement as needed.”

The parents of the children punished received a personal phone call from the school’s principal.