Texas high schoolers disciplined for racially charged Snapchat post

RICHMOND, TX (WCMH) — At least five high school students are facing disciplinary actions after photograph showing students with two flags and a subsequent version with a threatening caption were posted to social media.

The photograph posted to Snapchat shows three students posing in the bed of a pickup truck holding a Confederate flag and a Trump flag. At some point, a caption was added that some parents are concerned about.

“All my brothers n [sic] sisters of African descent. Now is the day to prove urself [sic]. Let those twitter fingers turn to trigger fingers,” the caption read.

A mother who asked not to be identified said the post has everyone worried.

“Somebody could potentially be harmed, and we’re worried about that right now,” she told KTRK. She said her son, pictured holding the Trump flag, and the other teens in the photo have all received death threats.

Another mother who wished to remain is concerned about both the captioned version and the original version of the photo.

“About the trigger fingers, which was very alarming, are they talking about guns? Bringing guns to school? Or is it just trying to get attention or what is really going on?” she asked.

She said she saw the teens in the original photo in the parking lot when she was dropping her daughter off. “I feel like it was a terroristic threat against the African American students at our school.”

Lamar Consolidated Independent School District officials said that the three students in the photo are facing disciplinary actions and that the students made a “poor” decision. Two more students are also facing disciplinary action because of the social media posts.

It remains unclear who was responsible for adding the caption to the photo. The school district said extra police have been assigned to campus to ensure the safety of all students.