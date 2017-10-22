Man planning to attend funeral killed at car wash

Related Coverage Man found dead at Miracle Car Wash in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Investigators said a man who was on his way to an out-of-state funeral was found dead at a carwash.

James Stennies was found in the early morning on April 22 in the parking lot of Miracle Car Wash in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue in Reynoldsburg. Reynoldsburg police said he had been shot several times. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said he was washing his car, a blue 2001 Volvo, preparing for a trip to Indiana to attend the funeral of a relative.

Police responded to the Lancaster Avenue area around 1:24am that morning on a report of a shooting, but officials said the circumstances surrounding his death are unclear and have not released any suspect information. Investigators did note that his wallet, keys and cell phone were not taken by suspects; they were found in Stennies’ car.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.