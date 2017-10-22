VIDEO: Marine surprises sister at Westerville North homecoming game

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — This past weekend was senior night at Westerville North High School, a time for seniors to enjoy their last home football game. And for one senior who’s also in the band, it’s a night she’ll always remember.

NBC4’s Elyse Chengery met a family who tell us they will cherish this weekend forever.

It’s stories like these that bring a tear to your eye – an 18-year-old took the field for senior night, except she was missing one person, her brother – who’s a Marine.

“Jack has been in the Marine Corps for 2 1/2 years and it was going to be a surprise for her that he was going to show up,” says Elyse and Jack’s mother Teri.

He’s been stationed in Quantico, Virginia – his mom came up with the idea in July.

“I was like ‘I’ll try,’ (but) in the back of my head I was like ‘I don’t know if this is going to happen.'” Jack says.

“When I had Elyse in the band room she looked up at me and she said ‘Dad, I’m really disappointed,’ and I said, ‘Why are you disappointed, honey?'” said her dad Steve.

“I thought he wouldn’t be here. It just made me down that he wouldn’t be here,” Elyse Pickerel.

“I walked away because I was getting emotional and I see him walking in his dress blues with flowers and just validated she has no clue what’s about to happen,” Steve Pickerel says.

Elyse Pickerel: “When I saw a shadow behind me I did turn around and he was just right there, it just put a shock on my face. I hugged him and I was sort of about to cry but I didn’t then we just walked down the field.”

Parents: “Oh it was……it was unbelievable, her surprise, it was just completely unbelievable.”

Jack, “Above all I was just there for Elyse, there was nothing else I was there for. I’ll do anything to put a smile on her face.”