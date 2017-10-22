Woman injured in 4-wheeler accident in Coshocton County

By Published:

COSHOCTON CO., OH (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s office says a 60-year-old woman was injured when her 4-wheeler overturned on State Route 60.

The sheriff’s office says 60-year-old Susan Kilgore of Mansfield was traveling northbound on 60 about three-quarters of a mile south of TR 447.

She attempted to turn right onto a gravel road when the 4-wheeler started to slide and ejected her before it overturned. Kilgore was not wearing a helmet. She was flown from the scene to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The crash is still under investigation.

