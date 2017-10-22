WWII, Korean, and Vietnam veterans celebrated during Honor Flight Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Just before sunrise Saturday, more than 90 veterans from the central Ohio area boarded a plane on their way to Washington D.C. as part of Honor Flight Columbus.
PHOTOS: Honor Flight Columbus
PHOTOS: Honor Flight Columbus x
Latest Galleries
-
Richard Spencer supporters charged with attempted homicide
-
PHOTOS: Border Wall Prototypes
-
Jessica Kooreman’s childhood photos
-
Joey Mantia’s childhood photos
-
California Wildfires
-
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Minnesota Wild
-
Model Olympians: Madison Chock and Evan Bates
-
Model Olympian: Jason Brown
-
Jason Brown’s childhood photos
-
Model Olympian: Mirai Nagasu
They joined hundreds of other veterans from around the country to visit memorials meant to honor them and those they fought alongside.
With stops at Arlington Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Women’s, Vietnam, Korean and WWII memorials, the veterans were able to pay their respects to their fallen brothers and sisters, but to also receive the appreciation they’ve earned.
Along the way there were hugs, some kisses, but it was mostly “Thank you” repeated over and over again from strangers with a hearty handshake.
Some shed tears, some shared laughs, but all shared a sense of appreciation from our nation’s capital.