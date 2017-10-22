WWII, Korean, and Vietnam veterans celebrated during Honor Flight Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Just before sunrise Saturday, more than 90 veterans from the central Ohio area boarded a plane on their way to Washington D.C. as part of Honor Flight Columbus.

They joined hundreds of other veterans from around the country to visit memorials meant to honor them and those they fought alongside.

With stops at Arlington Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Women’s, Vietnam, Korean and WWII memorials, the veterans were able to pay their respects to their fallen brothers and sisters, but to also receive the appreciation they’ve earned.

Along the way there were hugs, some kisses, but it was mostly “Thank you” repeated over and over again from strangers with a hearty handshake.

 

Some shed tears, some shared laughs, but all shared a sense of appreciation from our nation’s capital.

