Not many grandmothers have been caught in a situation like this one, who put on quite the spectacle when she was forced to take a roadside sobriety test while wearing only a bikini.

The video of the exam became a quick internet sensation since the 2015 incident, with her grandson in the back seat.

For the very first time since the arrest, Patricia Ebel is opening up about being forever identified as “bikini granny.”

It all started when she slammed her BMW into the back of a Mustang in Naples, Fla.

She was driving her grandson home after an afternoon on the beach and she says she had two glasses of wine over a five-hour period.

Police put her through a series of tests, including lifting her leg six inches off the ground, which she appeared to struggle with.

“I couldn’t do that on a normal day,” Ebel told Inside Edition. “I wear heels all the time.”

In the video, she is also seen playing with her hair, which led many to believe she was flirting with cops.

But she said that was not the case, adding that she was “just fluffing my hair. It was wet.”

As for the bikini, Ebel still has it, despite receiving several strange offers for the skimpy swimwear.

“I had offers to buy the bikini,” she said. “I had a marriage proposal from Malaysia. It just got crazy.”

She admits that she still drives around in a bikini, but now “with a cover-up.”

Ebel says she plans to auction off the bikini with proceeds going to a veterans charity.