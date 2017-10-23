Better Call Jackson: Why CARFAX shouldn’t be your only source before buying a used car

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Every day, millions of consumers turn to CARFAX for reliable information about a used vehicle.

Laurence Noblick of Buckeye Lake used a CARFAX three years ago when he purchased a 2013 Ford Focus. Noblick kept regular maintenance on the vehicle, but he was shocked when he tried to use the car as a trade in.

“So I asked him what he was going to give me for it and he said, $2,000. I said, well why only $2,000? He goes, well by our CARFAX report, it was significantly structural damage to the car,” said Noblick.

Noblick says the CARFAX report he saw before he purchased the car didn’t show any prior damage to the car. He thought he was being taken advantage of.

Better Call Jackson was able to get a current CARFAX on the vehicle, and it says the car had structural damage, was repaired, sent to auction and it turned up on the lot of Columbus area dealership.

So why didn’t the damage report show the damage prior to Noblick’s purchase?

“You depend on that CARFAX to be right”, says Noblick.

Tonight on NBC4 at 6, I will explain why that information was missing and why CARFAX should not be the only source consumers use before making a used car purchase. With flooded cars from Florida and Texas expected to show up on local car lots, consumers can use a service that is free right now. National Insurance Crime Bureau can assist you in that effort.