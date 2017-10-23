Browns’ Joe Thomas done for season with torn triceps

By Published:
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) leaves the field with a trainer after getting hurt in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left triceps, a devastating blow to an already floundering franchise.

Thomas was hurt during the third quarter of Sunday’s overtime loss to Tennessee, and an MRI taken Monday confirmed the severity of the injury, ending his 11th season after seven games.

The face of Cleveland’s franchise for 10 years, Thomas had been incredibly durable, playing 10,363 consecutive snaps before the freak injury.

When Thomas crumpled to the turf in pain, his injury shook teammates, fans and Titans players.

The 10-time Pro Bowler has been one of the few bright spots for the Browns since 2007. His injury is just one of many current issues for the winless Browns, who are 0-7 this season and 1-22 in two seasons under coach Hue Jackson.

