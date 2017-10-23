Councilwoman sparks controversy with tweet comparing Pres. Trump to Hitler

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — A North Carolina councilwoman is coming under fire after she compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler on social media.

On Friday, Charlotte city councilwoman LaWana Mayfield tweeted “For all who read about Hitler you are now living how he reigned in #45.” The number 45 refers to Trump, the 45th president of the United States.

For All who read about Hitler you are Now Living how he reigned in #45 #DraftDodger #ClinicalSociopath #ASKAboutYemen #IdiotinChief — LaWana Mayfield (@lawanamayfield) October 20, 2017

Some Charlotte residents are upset by the tweet and said it was not an appropriate comparison.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate,” Ulga Mazets told WSOC. Mazetz emigrated from Eastern Europe and has family members that were imprisoned during the Holocaust. “My grandfather was in [a] concentration camp, so I feel it’s a very harsh comparison.”

Others said that Mayfield has every right to speak her mind.

“Everybody got their own opinion,” said a Charlotte resident who asked not to be named.

In an ironic twist, Mayfield recently called for an investigation into a Charlotte Housing Authority employee who allegedly turned to social media to applaud the death of Keith Lamont Scott, an unarmed black man who was shot and killed by a police officer in 2016.

This isn’t the first time a Charlotte council member’s opposition to the Trump administration has sparked public debate. Earlier this year, Dimple Ajmera said Trump supporters have no place in Charlotte’s government.

University of North Carolina professor Anita Blanchard said it’s becoming more common to see political opinions like these posted on social media, but both leaders and average citizens alike should be more careful about what they post.

“Dance like no one is watching, text like someone is going to read it in court,” Blanchard said. “Finding a way to say something that’s not rude that still gets your point across.”

Mayfield, who is up for re-election, said in a statement that she meant to highlight what she referred to as a “continued crisis” under the leadership of the Trump administration and that she didn’t intend to diminish the impact of the Holocaust.