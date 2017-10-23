Delaware man indicted in hit-and-run crash that killed a jogger

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jonathan B. Coffman, 32, of Delaware has been indicted on charges related a hit and run crash that killed a jogger in Westerville.

The indictment alleges that Coffman was driving his vehicle while impaired by several drugs, swerved off the road striking Linda J. Evans, 68. Prosecutors say Coffman stopped to observe the damage to his vehicle then fled the scene.

“Approximately an hour later, a woman called the Westerville Police and reported seeing a body in the brush of the treeline along the west side of Park Meadow Road north of Brooksedge Boulevard,” Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said..

Linda Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This female victim was on her morning training run when she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver,” O’Brien said. “Blood samples taken from Coffman’s car matched the DNA of the victim.”

Coffman was indicted on one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, one count of Failure to Stop After Accident, and one count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them.

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s