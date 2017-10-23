Delaware man indicted in hit-and-run crash that killed a jogger

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jonathan B. Coffman, 32, of Delaware has been indicted on charges related a hit and run crash that killed a jogger in Westerville.

The indictment alleges that Coffman was driving his vehicle while impaired by several drugs, swerved off the road striking Linda J. Evans, 68. Prosecutors say Coffman stopped to observe the damage to his vehicle then fled the scene.

“Approximately an hour later, a woman called the Westerville Police and reported seeing a body in the brush of the treeline along the west side of Park Meadow Road north of Brooksedge Boulevard,” Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said..

Linda Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This female victim was on her morning training run when she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver,” O’Brien said. “Blood samples taken from Coffman’s car matched the DNA of the victim.”

Coffman was indicted on one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, one count of Failure to Stop After Accident, and one count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them.