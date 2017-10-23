A father on his way home from work died when he was struck by a rock allegedly thrown over a Michigan overpass by a group of teens.

Kenneth Andrew White, 32, was in the passenger seat of a van on when the large rock went through the windshield and hit him, WXYZ reported. He was knocked unconscious and later pronounced dead at the Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

He was reportedly 10 minutes from home on his two-hour commute when he was hit.

His fiancée Aimee Cagle said that she had to tell their 5-year-old son that his daddy was not coming home.

“He was a good man and a good father,” Cagle told Click on Detroit . “For some senseless act, for it to be just a rock, just to take him so soon.”

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly investigating the case a potential homicide.

Cagle started a GoFundMe to raise money for White’s funeral.

The campaign raised nearly $33,000 of its $35,000 goal as of Saturday afternoon.

On the page, Cagle spoke of her heartbreak at the loss of White.

“This was my heart that was destroyed… but i just wanted to say thank you to all who have donated! There is still kindness and love out there i just hate that its because of the travesty,” she wrote. “He was my best friend and the love of my life.”

Several unidentified teens have been arrested, according to reports. They were reportedly throwing rocks as a prank.

Four other vehicles were reportedly hit by large rocks on the highway, according to reports.