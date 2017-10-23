Halloween costume ideas for families

Looking for costume ideas for the whole family? Check out the list below and find out how to get the whole family involved this Halloween.

1. Alice in Wonderland: mom and dad can dress up as Alice and the White Rabbit, while the little one can be the Queen of Hearts.

2. Ghostbusters: parents can go as their favorite Ghostbusters character (Ray, Venkman, Winston, or Egon) and kids can go as scary ghosts!

3. Pac-Man: get ready for an epic showdown between Mr. and Ms. Pac-Man and kid ghosts!

4. Disney villains: pick your favorite Disney villain and hit the town dressed as Jafar, Maleficent, or Cruella!

5. Popeye: it doesn’t get easier (or cuter) than mom and dad dressing up as Popeye and Olive Oyl and putting the little one in a Sweet Pea costume.

6. Bekeepers and their bees: mom and dad can go as beekeepers and dress the kids up as bees.

7. Ratatouille: this is one way to get the whole family cooking! Little ones will make adorable rats and mom and dad can dress up as chefs to complete the look.

8. The Addams Family: this Halloween costume is a great way to get the whole family involved. Moms can be Morticia, dads can be Gomez, and kids can goes as Puglsey, Wednesday and Pubert.

9. The Flintstones: this is an easy DIY way to get parents and kids involved.

10. Mario characters: Moms can be Princess Peach and dads can be Mario, while the little ones can go as Toad or King Boo.

