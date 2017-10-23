Is This Bar Haunted? Footage Shows Glasses Flying Off Shelves and Chairs Moving in British Pub

A terrified bar owner believes his business is haunted after CCTV captured a series of spooky spirits moving furniture and opening a parasol.

Allister Collins says he spotted the ghoulish goings-on in CCTV footage from the Tyler’s Kiln. The video shows glasses flying off shelves and lights turning on mysteriously.

Staff and regulars at the pub in Canterbury, Kent, are now also convinced the pub is haunted, and a local paranormal group wants to investigate.

Collins put together the video using clips from a two-month period from August 4.

“I’d always heard stories about the pub being haunted, and staff are always talking of hearing footsteps when no one else is around,” Collins said. “There’s also a cold spot immediately in front of the bar, even with full heating on.”

Pub cleaner Amanda Gilbert has experienced more of the haunted happenings than other staff members.

She claims to have seen lights come on while alone in the pub and to have heard noises from upstairs.

“I can hear the saloon swing-gates swing when I am cleaning the front of the pub, and when I go to have a look they are still swinging slightly, but no one else is in,” Gilbert said. “One time I walked past the drinks storage cupboard and it was shut with the lights off, but when I came back the cupboard door had opened and the lights were on.”

Gilbert said electricians checked the CCTV because they didn’t believe her, but it just showed weird distortion and the light coming on.

“Sometimes I hear someone walking around upstairs. There are very heavy footsteps, but there is never anybody up there.

Leaflet holders also disappear from the snug and then re-appear.

“I’ve always said there’s something creepy about it,” Gilbert said.

The ghost of a local mechanic has been suggested as one likely suspect, but Suzanne Sherwood, whose parents used to run the pub when it was the Ivy House, thinks a former landlord who shares a name with the pub’s cleaner is to blame.

“That’ll be Gilbert,” Sherwood said. “My mum and dad used to live there and run the Ivy House many moons ago and Gilbert made his presence felt, a former landlord.”

According to Sherwood, he may just be after a snack. “Prawn cocktail crisp bags disappeared regularly,” she said.