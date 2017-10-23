Man Proposes to Girlfriend in a Lunge Position During Group Workout

Inside Edition Published:

A couple whose love for fitness is only topped by their love for each other had a workout they’ll never forget, as the pair got engaged during a CrossFit session that even their coach was in on.

Chaz Zenga, 27, proposed to his girlfriend Dana Kirkland after convincing her to help him demonstrate a warm-up exercise at the beginning of a class at 229 CrossFit in Albany, Ga., last Saturday.

It was Kirkland’s 25th birthday, and Zenga had convinced her to start her day with a workout.

“Friday night, we went to dinner … she was like ‘my arms are hurting, I don’t think I’m going to go to the gym. I was like, ‘We’re going to do a workout for your birthday,’” Zenga told InsideEdition.com with a laugh.

It was earlier in the day that Zenga had picked out the ring with which he planned to propose in a surprising way he thought of days before.

“Monday night, I just had got done taking a shower and went to lay down … and a thought came through my head. ‘I’m gonna propose to Dana,’” he said. “In minutes, everything was planned out.’”

Zenga enlisted his friend and fellow CrossFit coach Zach Hood, who led the Saturday morning class, to help him pop the question.

Video of the proposal — shot by their friend Kori Phillips, who helped Zenga pick out the ring — shows Hood instructing Zenga to kneel on one knee, while he tells Kirkland to lift a weight above her head.

While Kirkland is distracted by the lift, Hood slyly pulls the ring out of his pocket and hands it to Chaz, who quickly opens the box and readies to propose.

“We practiced!” Zenga laughed of the smooth handoff. “I don’t even think I looked. I was so nervous.”
After she hands off the weight, Kirkland realizes Zenga has a ring in his hand.

“Shut up!” she exclaims before Zenga jumps up to hug her. The pair embraces before being mobbed by their friends.

“This will be one of the most memorable days,” he said, noting the proposal was a long time coming.

“We’ve been best friends for seven years. She was always there for me; I was always there for her.”

Afraid to ruin their friendship, the pair hesitated to enter into a relationship — but they could only ignore their feelings for each other for so long.

“We took the plunge together,” he said. “When they say, ‘You’ll just know when she’s the one,’ they’re right.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s