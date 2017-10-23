Man recovering after shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is recovering after a shooting in northeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to Grant Medical Center around 8:34pm Sunday after a man walked in with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Michael Stoumile with a gunshot wound to the right wrist.

Stoumile told officers an unknown male approached him on the 1900 block of Aberdeen Avenue and threatened him with a gun. Stoumile got in a car and started driving away from the area, but the suspect began firing multiple shots at him.

Stoumile was shot once in the right wrist and drove himself to the hospital. He remains in stable condition at Grant Medical Center.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).