Megyn Kelly on O’Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, host Bill O'Reilly of "The O'Reilly Factor" on the Fox News Channel, poses for photos in the set in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O’Reilly’s behavior after she had accused former Fox chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, and that the abuse and shaming of women has to stop.

Kelly, now on NBC, spoke Monday after it was revealed in The New York Times that O’Reilly reached a $32 million settlement with former Fox analyst Lis Wiehl shortly before O’Reilly’s contract was renewed in February. O’Reilly was fired in April.

When Kelly’s memoir was released last November, O’Reilly publicly questioned the loyalty of those who criticized Fox.

She said on NBC that “the abuse of women, the shaming of them, the threatening, the retaliation, the silencing of them after the fact — it has to stop.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s