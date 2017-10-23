An Ohio man who recently got on bended knee in the middle of an apple orchard to propose to his girlfriend had it thrown in his face — literally — when she initially thought it was a joke.

After Randy Wente asked Miranda McCallion to be his wife, she accused him of lying and threw a half-eaten apple at his head.

After a few long seconds, she realized he wasn’t joking around, tackling her new fiancé to the ground in excitement.

“I was just in shock,” McCallion told Inside Edition.

McCallion and Wente spoke to Inside Edition about the proposal in Chesterland, Ohio.

“I don’t think I realized I got hit with the apple until after,” he said. “I was just so nervous and my adrenaline was going, I thought it was sweat, I didn’t think it was an apple.”

The couple has two children and plan to marry next year.