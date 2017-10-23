Orchard Marriage Proposal Goes Off the Rails When Woman Chucks an Apple at Boyfriend

Inside Edition Published:

An Ohio man who recently got on bended knee in the middle of an apple orchard to propose to his girlfriend had it thrown in his face — literally — when she initially thought it was a joke.

After Randy Wente asked Miranda McCallion to be his wife, she accused him of lying and threw a half-eaten apple at his head.

After a few long seconds, she realized he wasn’t joking around, tackling her new fiancé to the ground in excitement.

“I was just in shock,” McCallion told Inside Edition.

McCallion and Wente spoke to Inside Edition about the proposal in Chesterland, Ohio.

“I don’t think I realized I got hit with the apple until after,” he said. “I was just so nervous and my adrenaline was going, I thought it was sweat, I didn’t think it was an apple.”

The couple has two children and plan to marry next year.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s