Pageant for Hope helps Judy Malinowski’s family spread awareness about domestic violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman whose life tragically ended far too soon was honored Saturday night.

The Pageant for Hope was held in honor of Judy Malinowski, who died nearly two years after her ex-boyfriend doused her with gasoline and set her on fire. The pageant was named in her honor and delivered a very important message to women and girls — love doesn’t hurt.

From the smiles to the dresses to the crowns, the Pageant of Hope gave everyone in attendance a reason to feel special.

Judy’s two daughters were given the honor of crowning all the winners at the pageant.

“It just made you feel good inside when you seen them smile when their names were called,” said Kaylyn Malinowski.

“It was good,” said Madison Malinowski. “It was fun seeing all the smiles on the faces.”

Their grandmother Bonnie Bowes said these crowning moments have already made a huge difference in their lives.

“This pageant made their day brighter,” Bowes said.

The pageant also allowed Judy’s daughters continue her message, even though Judy is no longer with them.

Through all the smiles and pageantry, Kaylyn said she will never forget the reason so many people signed up to be a part of the pageant.

“It means a lot because it spreads awareness [about domestic violence],” Kaylyn said.

Pageant director Cara Brown said that was exactly what she was aiming to do.

“It wasn’t about me at all. It was more about paying my respects,” Brown said. Although Brown is unsure if she would organize the pageant again, she said she’s just proud she was able to help Judy’s family and bring awareness to a very serious issue.

