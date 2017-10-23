Photos: Ohio State’s alternate uniform for Saturday’s Penn State game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The sixth ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will have a new look when they host #2 Penn State on Saturday.

The team unveiled on Twitter the alternate uniforms they’ll be wearing on game day. There’s a lot of great and black highlighted with scarlet shoes and scarlet helmet stickers.

The team also wore alternate all-black uniforms during their game versus Penn State in 2015. The Buckeyes won that game 38 to 10.

Ohio State, who is coming off a bye week, faces the Nittany Lions on Saturday at 3:30pm.

