CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A North College Hill woman is in jail after police said she tied a bag over her 2-year-old child’s head.

The woman’s grandmother told police that Queridea Young, 24, sent her a photo of the child with the bag tied over her head. Young told the woman that she had placed the bag over the child’s head for half an hour, the woman said.

Young is in the Hamilton County Jail on one count of endangering children and is expected to appear in court Monday.